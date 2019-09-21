Services
Fowler Funeral Home Inc
210 S Main St
Brinkley, AR 72021
(870) 734-3311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fowler Funeral Home Inc
210 S Main St
Brinkley, AR 72021
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Brinkley, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Milton Lawson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Milton Lawson Obituary
Howard Milton Lawson

Memphis - Howard Milton Lawson, age 96, passed away on Sept. 18th, 2019, at Christian Care Center, Memphis. He was born August 30th, 1923, in Posey, AR. Howard accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and was baptized. He graduated from Wheatley High School in 1941 and was a farmer. Howard moved his family to Memphis in 1951 and became a Memphis Police Officer. He served the citizens of Memphis from 1953 through 1981, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He later served as the Chief of Security at LeBonheur Children's Hospital for several years. He was a Blue-Grass singer and virtuoso on the mandolin. At age 67, he completely retired, played music, and hunted with his metal detector. Howard was proceeded in death by his wife of 70 years, Audrey J. Sebastian Lawson of Cypress Ridge, AR, and his grandson, Robert Howard Lawson, of Collierville. He leaves behind two sons, Bobby Lawson (Carolyn), of Memphis, and Jerry Lawson (Brenda), of Collierville. He also leaves a grandson, Brady R. Lawson, of Barton, MS. Visitation will be at Fowler Funeral Home in Brinkley, on Monday, Sept. 23rd, 10:00 to 10:30. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:00, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Brinkley, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now