Howard Milton Lawson
Memphis - Howard Milton Lawson, age 96, passed away on Sept. 18th, 2019, at Christian Care Center, Memphis. He was born August 30th, 1923, in Posey, AR. Howard accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and was baptized. He graduated from Wheatley High School in 1941 and was a farmer. Howard moved his family to Memphis in 1951 and became a Memphis Police Officer. He served the citizens of Memphis from 1953 through 1981, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He later served as the Chief of Security at LeBonheur Children's Hospital for several years. He was a Blue-Grass singer and virtuoso on the mandolin. At age 67, he completely retired, played music, and hunted with his metal detector. Howard was proceeded in death by his wife of 70 years, Audrey J. Sebastian Lawson of Cypress Ridge, AR, and his grandson, Robert Howard Lawson, of Collierville. He leaves behind two sons, Bobby Lawson (Carolyn), of Memphis, and Jerry Lawson (Brenda), of Collierville. He also leaves a grandson, Brady R. Lawson, of Barton, MS. Visitation will be at Fowler Funeral Home in Brinkley, on Monday, Sept. 23rd, 10:00 to 10:30. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:00, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Brinkley, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 21, 2019