1/
Howard R. Greene
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard R. Greene

Memphis - Howard R. Greene, 89, of Memphis passed on December 2, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Brooklyn New York on April 24, 1931 to Violet (Reiter) and David Greenberg.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Glenda (Sullivan) Greene. He leaves behind his children Richard Greene, Kelly (Greene)Sisk and granddaughter Madeline. Cindy (Greene)and Tim Cranford and granddaughter Lola.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a Lighting manufactures representative for 40+ years.

He will be missed by his family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Canale Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved