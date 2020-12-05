Howard R. GreeneMemphis - Howard R. Greene, 89, of Memphis passed on December 2, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Brooklyn New York on April 24, 1931 to Violet (Reiter) and David Greenberg.He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Glenda (Sullivan) Greene. He leaves behind his children Richard Greene, Kelly (Greene)Sisk and granddaughter Madeline. Cindy (Greene)and Tim Cranford and granddaughter Lola.He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a Lighting manufactures representative for 40+ years.He will be missed by his family and friends.