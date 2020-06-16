Hubert McCommon



Memphis - Hubert McCommon, long time resident of Memphis, died as his son's home in Orlando, Fl on June 12, at age 91 after a long illness. He was previously married for 65 years to his loving wife, Kathryn Dixon from Grand Junction, TN who passed in 2016. Hubert is survived by his 2 sons, Dennis and Chris McCommon and 5 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love for family and church. His life demonstrated service to others especially through the ministries of First Baptist Church Memphis. He served there as a deacon and as a mentor to the church Laotian assembly. He loved his career working in risk management for 25 years at MLGW and 10 years at Guardsmark corporation. He will be missed by his immediate and extended family, and also by those who were touched by his kindness and generosity of service. Funeral services will be at Memphis Memorial Park later this week. Contact for date and time.









