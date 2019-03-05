|
Dr. Hugh A. Jeffreys
Southaven, MS
Dr. Hugh A. Jeffreys died February 28, 2019, at LifePointe Village in Southaven. Services were Monday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment was at Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater.
He was born March 20, 1933, in Tupelo to Benjamin Franklin and Mary Jane Dupree Jeffreys, the youngest of seven children. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda Blann Jeffreys and six siblings. Survivors include his sister-in-law Betty Jeffreys of Birmingham, AL, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hugh was a longtime steel guitar player in the Memphis area with recordings at Sun Records and was a long time friend of Johnny Cash. He was retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water after 25 years of service followed by 30 years as owner/operator of United Optical Clinic in Southaven as an optometrist.
Special thanks go to Jimmy Blann and staff of LifePointe Village for their love and care of Hugh.
