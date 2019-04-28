Services
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
Cabot, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Bosworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Humphreys Bosworth Jr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh Humphreys Bosworth Jr. Obituary
Hugh Humphreys Bosworth, Jr.

Cabot, AR

Hugh Humphreys Bosworth, Jr., 70, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away April 26 at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock. He was born January 14, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late H.H. Bosworth and Eleanor Erwin (Hussey) Bosworth. Services will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Cabot at 2 pm, May 3. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.northlittlerockfuneralhome.com/notices/hugh-bosworthjr
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.