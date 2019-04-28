|
|
Hugh Humphreys Bosworth, Jr.
Cabot, AR
Hugh Humphreys Bosworth, Jr., 70, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away April 26 at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock. He was born January 14, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late H.H. Bosworth and Eleanor Erwin (Hussey) Bosworth. Services will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Cabot at 2 pm, May 3. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.northlittlerockfuneralhome.com/notices/hugh-bosworthjr
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019