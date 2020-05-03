Hugh McCall "Buddy" Moore, Jr.
Memphis - Hugh McCall "Buddy" Moore, Jr. was born in Memphis, TN on September 25, 1931 and passed from this life on May 2, 2020. He was the son of Hugh McCall Moore, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Heinz Moore.
Buddy attended Memphis City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950. After graduation, he worked for the Collins Company as a Sales Representative. Subsequently, he worked as a District Sales Manager for International Salt Company and retired from McDowell Container Corporation as Executive Vice President and General Manager. Buddy served as President of the Memphis Feed & Grain Association, the Tennessee Feed Manufacturers Association, and the Memphis Board of Trade.
On April 24, 1954, he married the love of his life, Lois Loftin of Lexington, TN. Except for a brief move to Nashville early in their marriage, they lived in the Memphis area their entire married life. Buddy and Lois were members of Grace - St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois; son Mike Moore and his wife Laura of Booneville, MS; son John Moore and his wife Rose of Collierville, TN; grandsons David Moore and his wife Krista of Hernando, MS and Joseph Moore and his wife Jessica of Memphis, TN; great-granddaughter Amber Moore of Hernando, MS; sisters Virginia Jones and her husband Charles of Duncanville, TX and Martha Adams and her husband Roy of Bartlett, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Buddy's memory to the Memphis Jewish Home in gratitude of the care he received while a resident there, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Memphis - Hugh McCall "Buddy" Moore, Jr. was born in Memphis, TN on September 25, 1931 and passed from this life on May 2, 2020. He was the son of Hugh McCall Moore, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Heinz Moore.
Buddy attended Memphis City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950. After graduation, he worked for the Collins Company as a Sales Representative. Subsequently, he worked as a District Sales Manager for International Salt Company and retired from McDowell Container Corporation as Executive Vice President and General Manager. Buddy served as President of the Memphis Feed & Grain Association, the Tennessee Feed Manufacturers Association, and the Memphis Board of Trade.
On April 24, 1954, he married the love of his life, Lois Loftin of Lexington, TN. Except for a brief move to Nashville early in their marriage, they lived in the Memphis area their entire married life. Buddy and Lois were members of Grace - St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois; son Mike Moore and his wife Laura of Booneville, MS; son John Moore and his wife Rose of Collierville, TN; grandsons David Moore and his wife Krista of Hernando, MS and Joseph Moore and his wife Jessica of Memphis, TN; great-granddaughter Amber Moore of Hernando, MS; sisters Virginia Jones and her husband Charles of Duncanville, TX and Martha Adams and her husband Roy of Bartlett, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Buddy's memory to the Memphis Jewish Home in gratitude of the care he received while a resident there, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 3 to May 5, 2020.