Hugh W. Bell, 93, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a retired WWII and Korean War veteran, having reached the highest enlisted rank of E9, Chief Master Sergeant, in the USAF. He was a member of the Memphis B-29 Club and also retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He was an active long-term member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church in Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Effie Ormon Bell, parents, Raymond Wilson Bell and Ruth Hill Bell, sisters, Lois Bell and Lenora Price and brother Grady Bell.
Mr. Bell is survived by two nephews, Jack Bell of Gainesville, Georgia, Steve Bell of Augusta, Georgia, several nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 26 from 12:15pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm at Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Avenue in Memphis. The interment will immediately follow via an escorted cortege at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Road in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Park United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020