Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
Colonial Park United Methodist Church
5330 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Colonial Park United Methodist Church
5330 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Southwoods
5485 Hacks Cross Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh W. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh W. Bell Obituary
Hugh W. Bell, 93, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a retired WWII and Korean War veteran, having reached the highest enlisted rank of E9, Chief Master Sergeant, in the USAF. He was a member of the Memphis B-29 Club and also retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He was an active long-term member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church in Memphis.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Effie Ormon Bell, parents, Raymond Wilson Bell and Ruth Hill Bell, sisters, Lois Bell and Lenora Price and brother Grady Bell.

Mr. Bell is survived by two nephews, Jack Bell of Gainesville, Georgia, Steve Bell of Augusta, Georgia, several nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 26 from 12:15pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm at Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Avenue in Memphis. The interment will immediately follow via an escorted cortege at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Road in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Park United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now