Deacon Hughes Nesbitt Golden
Memphis - Deacon Hughes Nesbitt Golden, born in Longtown, Mississippi, age 89, passed July 4, 2019. Deacon Golden was married to Fannie Mae Golden for 65 years and retired from Buckman Chemical Laboratories where he worked for 42 years. Deacon Golden served Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church as Deacon and Treasurer.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at N.J. Ford and Sons, 12 South Parkway, Memphis, TN. Home going service will be Saturday July 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Morning View Missionary Baptist Church, 1626 Carnegie Street, Memphis, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019