Humphrey T. Moore, Jr.



Humphrey T. Moore, Jr., age 83, departed this life July 20, 2020.He graduated from B. T. W. in 1955.



After graduation he served in the Air Force. He later worked together for Dover Elevator where he retired as Supervisor.



He is survived by his wife Robbie, daughter Sharron "Lisa" Moore Edwards and 2 sons John Johnson and Humphrey "Scooter " Moore lll and John Johnson, brother of Rev. Carrie Moore Black, 4 grandchildren and numerous relatives and lifelong friends.



Visitation will be Friday 4to7pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd.



Although Mr. Moore was the former President of the Usher Ministry at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (On Gaither St). Services will be held at Berean Baptist Church 1666 East Raines Rd.



Interment, 10:15 AM Tuesday August 4, 2020 West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



All persons on attendance must practice social distance of 6th feet and face covering.



Services entrusted to R. S Lewis and Sons Funeral Home









