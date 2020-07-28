1/1
Humphrey T. Moore Jr.
Humphrey T. Moore, Jr.

Humphrey T. Moore, Jr., age 83, departed this life July 20, 2020.He graduated from B. T. W. in 1955.

After graduation he served in the Air Force. He later worked together for Dover Elevator where he retired as Supervisor.

He is survived by his wife Robbie, daughter Sharron "Lisa" Moore Edwards and 2 sons John Johnson and Humphrey "Scooter " Moore lll and John Johnson, brother of Rev. Carrie Moore Black, 4 grandchildren and numerous relatives and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be Friday 4to7pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd.

Although Mr. Moore was the former President of the Usher Ministry at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (On Gaither St). Services will be held at Berean Baptist Church 1666 East Raines Rd.

Interment, 10:15 AM Tuesday August 4, 2020 West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

All persons on attendance must practice social distance of 6th feet and face covering.

Services entrusted to R. S Lewis and Sons Funeral Home




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
AUG
4
Interment
10:15 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vetras Jordan
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Mr. Moore's passing. My condolences to the entire family during this difficult time.
Jennifer Warren
Friend
