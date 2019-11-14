Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Willey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Belle Willey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Belle Willey Obituary
Ida Belle Willey

Saulsbury - Ida Belle Willey, age 100 of Saulsbury, TN passed away on November 12, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Alonzo and Bertha Murphy. She graduated Humes High School in 1938, and she went on to work at McDonald-Douglass American Aerospace Manufacturing Corporation in Cordova, TN as a wiring specialist in the nose cone of American Bombers, during WWII. During the 50's she was employed as a pharmacist assistant for Katz Drug Company in Memphis, TN. She was a talented cook, seamstress, gardener, and artful crafter, and especially a loving wife and mother. She was a devout Methodist and a member of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Troy Willey, son of E.A. and Mae Willey of Jonesboro, AR; brother, Johnny Murphy of Lakeland, TN; sisters, Mattie Hasson of Ambridge, PA and Mary Black of Frayser, TN.

She leaves behind two daughters, Carol Willey of Little Rock, AR and Kaye Hayes (Carl) of Saulsbury, TN; grandson, Troy Hayes (Bridget) of Canfield, OH; two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Adelynn Hayes of Canfield, OH; two brothers, Edward Murphy of Galloway, TN and Russell Murphy of Pickwick Dam, TN and twenty-three nieces and thirty nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave in Memphis. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. also at Memphis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road in Memphis.

A heartfelt thank you to the employees of Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, AR for the special and tender love that Granny Ida received while under their excellent, personal loving care. Thanks to all her friends who came to visit or sent cards.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -