Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Hill Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Hill Nelson Obituary
Ida Hill Nelson

Memphis - Ida Hill Nelson made her heavenly transition on April 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born Ida Mae Hill on March 1, 1934 in Moscow, TN to Joel and Fannie K. Hill. She was the widow of Eddie F. Nelson Jr. and is survived by her children: Garry T. Nelson and April N. Nelson and a bonus child: Gina S. Nelson , four grandchildren: Gabriel T. Nelson, Andrea M. Nelson, Jaylon N. Jordan and Joshua E. Nelson. Mrs. Nelson retired from The Regional Medical Center after 42 years of dedicated service as a Registered Nurse. The services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 1683 Sycamore View Memphis, TN 38134. Visitation: May 1, 2020 (10 people at a time will enter for viewing.) Homegoing: May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. for the immediate family. The Homegoing will be available on LIVESTREAM at https://www.serenityfuneralhomememphis.com/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -