Ida Hill Nelson
Memphis - Ida Hill Nelson made her heavenly transition on April 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born Ida Mae Hill on March 1, 1934 in Moscow, TN to Joel and Fannie K. Hill. She was the widow of Eddie F. Nelson Jr. and is survived by her children: Garry T. Nelson and April N. Nelson and a bonus child: Gina S. Nelson , four grandchildren: Gabriel T. Nelson, Andrea M. Nelson, Jaylon N. Jordan and Joshua E. Nelson. Mrs. Nelson retired from The Regional Medical Center after 42 years of dedicated service as a Registered Nurse. The services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 1683 Sycamore View Memphis, TN 38134. Visitation: May 1, 2020 (10 people at a time will enter for viewing.) Homegoing: May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. for the immediate family. The Homegoing will be available on LIVESTREAM at https://www.serenityfuneralhomememphis.com/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020