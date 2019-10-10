|
|
Ila Maxine Shirley
Millington - Ila Maxine Shirley, 90, of Millington, TN passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Ms. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lewis Shirley; parents, Frank and Etta Shelby; brothers, Boyd and Guy Shelby; and sisters: Mary Branson, Lavern Pritchard, Maybelle Martin, and Lexie Spell. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Maddux(Bob); son, Ron Shirley(Pam); 4 grandchildren; and sisters: Bonnie Montgomery of Roswell, NM, Mescal West of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Iris Jordan of St. Louis, MO. Ms. Shirley was a loving, nurturing mother who always took care of her family as a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Millington Church of Christ for over 40 years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, and cooking. She lived at Parkway Cove Assisted Living for the last 6 years. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:30-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 6755 Hwy 51 N, Millington, TN 38053. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paragould Children's Home or West Tennessee Children's Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019