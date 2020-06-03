Ima Jeane Vinzant Dawley
Bartlett - Ima Jeane Vinzant Dawley, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Ima Jeane was born on June 3, 1926 the daughter Oscar Len & Gussie Viola Collier Vinzant in the White Oak Community of Mercer, Missouri. She attended White Oak grade school and graduated from Mercer High School Class of 1944.
She went to Kansas City, Missouri where she was employed at the Pratt & Whitney plant making engine parts for the planes of WWII. While there Ima Jeane met and later married Nathan William Dawley on April 20, 1946.
Ima Jeane was preceded in death by her parents, two children Deborah Lynn and Dale Allen Dawley; and sister Mary Vinzant Beavers. She is survived by three daughters Sandra Dawley Dunn (David), Denise Dawley Shepherd (Randy) and Dayna Dawley Myers (Ken); four grandchildren Lorrin Hooks Saliba (David), Christopher Sanders, Austen Myers (Bramlett), and Clayton Myers; four great-grandchildren Reece, Dylan, Emma Grace and Charlie.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family and loved to spend time with them reading, painting, making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Ima Jean liked to work in her flower bed, gardens and loved people. Her greatest loves were her family, her church, country music, friends, dancing, having fun, helping people and enjoying life to the fullest. She loved her grand & great-grands from her heart and the older ones called her Graneane and the youngers called her Neane.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, June 5 from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be on Saturday, June 6 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Oklahoma City later next week. In lieu of flowers Ima Jeane requested any memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences, and service information may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.