Imogene Battle Cowley
1939 - 2020
Imogene Battle Cowley

Imogene Battle Cowley was born September 28, 1939 to Arthur Battle and Katie Patterson Battle in Carthage, Mississippi. She transitioned on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She united in marriage with Reverend Donald Louis Cowley November 18, 1970. They were the proud parents of one daughter, Sherri Annette Cowley Scott.

Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and grandson.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Reverend Sherri Annette Cowley Scott of Clarksville, TN; grandson, Commander Mycel (Heather) Scott, USN of Lemoore, CA; granddaughter, Bianca Scott of Smyrna, TN; and a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Public Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:00-5:00 p.m. (MUST wear mask)

Private Service: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Family only; MUST wear mask)

ALL services at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. , Memphis, TN

Live streaming will be available at ehfordmortuary.com on Saturday, May 30th at 1:00 p..m

Interment at Burdette Cemetery 4953 Malone Road, Capleville, TN




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
MAY
30
Service
01:00 PM
Live streaming
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. May God continue to kerp his arms around you and hive yoi strength.
Stella Murdock Davis
Friend
May 23, 2020
Barbara Townsley
Neighbor
May 22, 2020
Our deepest Condolences from the West TN Conference women's missionary Society.
God Bless,
Pauline W Guyton president
Pauline W Guyton
Friend
