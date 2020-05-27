My sincerest condolences to the family. May God continue to kerp his arms around you and hive yoi strength.
Imogene Battle Cowley
Imogene Battle Cowley was born September 28, 1939 to Arthur Battle and Katie Patterson Battle in Carthage, Mississippi. She transitioned on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She united in marriage with Reverend Donald Louis Cowley November 18, 1970. They were the proud parents of one daughter, Sherri Annette Cowley Scott.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and grandson.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Reverend Sherri Annette Cowley Scott of Clarksville, TN; grandson, Commander Mycel (Heather) Scott, USN of Lemoore, CA; granddaughter, Bianca Scott of Smyrna, TN; and a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Public Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:00-5:00 p.m. (MUST wear mask)
Private Service: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Family only; MUST wear mask)
ALL services at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. , Memphis, TN
Live streaming will be available at ehfordmortuary.com on Saturday, May 30th at 1:00 p..m
Interment at Burdette Cemetery 4953 Malone Road, Capleville, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.