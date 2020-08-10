1/
Imogene Paulk
1930 - 2020
Imogene Paulk

Olive Branch, MS - Imogene Paulk, 90, of Olive Branch, MS went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020. Ms. Paulk was born June 22, 1930 in Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nute Paulk; parents, Hurbert and Lorene Sparks; and brothers, William and Jimmy Sparks. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Simpson; son, Don Paulk(Pam); grandchildren: Eric Paulk, Lindsey Perez, Aaron Simpson, Melissa Simpson, Taylor Alberson(AJ), and Christine Kure; and 5 great-grandchildren. Ms. Paulk was a longtime member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch where she faithfully served the Lord in many ministries including: the nursery, Four Friends Special Needs Ministry, and the welcome center. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Longview Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Hill South Cemetery. The family requests any memorials be made to Longview Heights Baptist Church in Jean's memory.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Longview Heights Baptist Church
AUG
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Longview Heights Baptist Church
