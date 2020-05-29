Imogene Snowden Hudson Farnsworth



Collierville - Imogene Snowden Hudson Farnsworth passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Born in Memphis, TN in 1944, she later resided in Germantown, TN and Holly Springs, MS. Immie devoted her life to her family and friends. As a child, she developed a love for horses that passed on to her children. Combining that love of animals with her love of painting, she became an internationally-renowned wildlife artist. Immie's sense of humor and love of the English language made her a captivating story-teller whether that be oral or written word. Her creative gifts leave a legacy for her grandchildren and affect all who encountered her art.



Immie was a true southern lady of great integrity. As a follower of Jesus, her capacity to treat everyone she encountered with respect and dignity was remarkable.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Robert Duval Farnsworth, Sr. She leaves behind her son Robert Duval Farnsworth, Jr. (Monica Boyd) of Collierville and grandchildren Ansley Marie Farnsworth, Robert Duval Farnsworth III, Miles Boyd Farnsworth and Hudson Overton Farnsworth, and her son Brinkley Overton Farnsworth (Kimberly Halford) of Collierville and grandchildren Snowden Annadale Farnsworth and Brinkley Overton Farnsworth, Jr (Bo).



There will be a private graveside service for her sons, due to the current pandemic. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or InTouch Ministries in Atlanta, GA.









