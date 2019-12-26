|
Imogene Stanley
Memphis - Imogene Hunt King Stanley, 97, was born in Corinth, MS on March 19, 1922 and died December 23, 2019 at Trezevant Manor in Memphis, TN. She graduated from Corinth High School, attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, GA and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. She was married to the late John C Stanley III, in 1942 and after finishing his Naval duty in 1946 they returned to live in Corinth until she moved to Memphis in 2002. She was active in her community and was a lifelong very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Corinth before moving to Memphis and joining Second Presbyterian Church.
Imogene is survived by her daughter Priscilla "Candy" Stanley Denton and her husband, Gus, of Memphis, TN; son John C Stanley IV and his wife, Lenoir, of Corinth, MS; and son Michael King Stanley and his wife, Claire, of Corinth, MS; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John C Stanley III, her parents Priscilla Nelson and Walter White King, one brother Walter W. King Jr., and sisters, Martha King Norton and Mary King.
A Funeral Service will be held at First Presbyterian in Corinth at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 with a private burial in the Henry Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church from 12:00PM to 1:45PM on Friday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to "The Special Missions Fund" at the CREATE Foundation, ATTN: Mike Clayborne, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802 or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019