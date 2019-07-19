|
|
India Roberta Jones Huddleston
St. Simmons Island, GA - India Roberta Jones Huddleston, 76, of St. Simmons Island, GA, entered her heavenly home while sleeping on Saturday morning July 13, 2019. Formerly of Memphis, TN, India is preceded by her parents, Oscar and Eunice Jones.
She is survived by her husband Clay, of St. Simmons Island; a son, Thomas Van Duyn of Collierville, TN; grandchildren Ayden and Miranda; a brother, Oscar H. Jones III of Searcy and sisters Sandra Jean Ballard (Dwight) of Gulfport, MS, Donna Rains (David) of Montgomery, TX, Alice Belle Laurendine (Ed) of Daphne, LA and Karen Loden (Mark) of Germantown, TN.
India was known by those who knew and loved her as a woman who had walked with the Lord from a very early age. She was known for her fervency in prayer and was a disciple of women, in whose lives she invested. She genuinely loved people and was an encourager to all who knew her. She was gifted musically in performance, composition and teaching of voice and piano. India had a love for missions and there are many missionaries with whom she kept in touch, several who had stayed in her home.
There will be a visitation on Monday, July 22 from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
A graveside service in the family plot at the Nettleton Cemetery in Jonesboro will be at 2:30 pm Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simmons Island, GA, 31522
Online:www.gregglangfordbookoutfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 19, 2019