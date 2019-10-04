|
|
Ione Glenna-Katz
On Saturday, August 31st, 2019, Ione Glenna-Katz, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 65 in Memphis, TN.
Ione was born on July 11, 1954, in Richfield, MN to Roy and Charlotte Glenna. Though she began her career as a nurse, in time she found a new calling as a computer programmer, eventually completing her Ph.D. in Computer Science. She worked for Ducks Unlimited as a database and digital security manager for over 25 years, and often referred to her colleagues as family.
She was a woman of many talents and incredible generosity. While earning her nursing degree, she took up photography. Later, she threw herself into animal rehabilitation, dabbled in painting, and supported local arts and museums in Memphis; her love and support of the arts and animal welfare are causes carried on by both of her sons. And although she was uniquely independent, she loved hosting family and friends in her home--they truly meant the world to her.
Ione is survived by her sons, Brandon and Kristopher Katz, daughters-in-law Katie Carnahan and Carrie Steiner, her cats, Bob and Otis, and quite a few birds. She is also survived by her siblings, Howard Glenna, Gary Glenna, Eileen Walters, and Diane Westlund, as well as their families, all of whom she shared a close bond with.
A celebration of Ione's wonderful and eccentric life will be held in New Prague, MN at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Creeksbend Golf Course. A private service in Memphis will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be sent to Windmill Animal Rescue in Elko New Market, MN via www.windmillanimalrescue.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019