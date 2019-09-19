|
Ira A. Lipman
New York City - Ira A. Lipman, whose knowledge of security and commitment to excellence gave rise to the nation's security industry helping to shape many of the protective services critical to our national security, died Monday, September 16, in New York City. He was 78. Beyond his expertise of security, Ira was a humanitarian, a philanthropist, a leader in the fight against bigotry, a collector of rare books and art, a man devoted to his faith, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Born in Little Rock, the son of Belle and Mark Lipman, Ira learned early in life about security while working at his father's private investigative firm. After studying at Ohio Wesleyan University, Ira settled in Memphis and founded a small security services company that focused on helping business prevent security breaches rather than simply respond to them. He called his new company, Guardsmark. Under his leadership, Guardsmark grew into the nation's largest privately held security company, at one time employing nearly 19,000 people. In 2002, Ira and his wife moved to New York City, where he located Guardsmark's executive headquarters, while the company's corporate headquarters remained in Memphis. After 52 years, Guardsmark merged with Universal Protection Services in 2015. Ira was a prolific writer, having written numerous articles and books on a wide range of security topics, including How to Be Safe. His articles often appeared in national publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. In 1992, Time magazine recognized Guardsmark as the company "which many security experts consider the best national firm in the business." Ira had great respect for journalism and was the proud founder in 1995 of The John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism, which now is administered by the Columbia University Journalism School in New York. He often talked about how he witnessed the importance of journalism when he was a student in Little Rock in 1957 as federal troops protected nine African American students enrolled in the city's desegregation effort at Little Rock Central High School. That's where Ira met and befriended the late John Chancellor, then a nightly television news reporter. Ira's concern for his fellow man didn't stop with his drive to keep people safe. He was deeply involved with organizations that promoted human and civil rights, including his service as chairman of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, chairman of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, a longtime trustee of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international human rights organization, and the New York
Historical Society. He was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a founding member of the Council's Homeland Security Project and, in 2016, he created the Ira A. Lipman Chair in Emerging Technologies and National Security that supports studies concerning the impact of cyber and other emerging technologies on national security. Although he spent much of his time in New York, Ira considered Memphis home. He founded the Memphis Young Republican Club in 1960, which helped to ignite the growth of the party in Tennessee. He was the founder of the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission and he was instrumental in the creation of the University of Memphis Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning and Research Center, which is named for his wife, and the Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning Center at Temple Israel in Memphis. While he spent countless hours supporting organizations with missions to make the world a better place, Ira's passion was his love of art and all things beautiful. He was an avid collector of rare books and early American documents, a renown collector of the French artist, Toulouse-Lautrec, and one of the nation's largest collectors of mid-century New York artist, Friedel Dzubas. Yet Ira's true joy was deeply embedded in the principles of his faith and the love he had for his family. He was a devout member of the Memphis Jewish community where he was a lifelong member of Temple Israel and Baron Hirsch Congregations, and a supporter of the Memphis Jewish Federation. He also was a member of Fifth Avenue Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El and Congregation Shearith Israel in New York. Ira leaves his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara K. Lipman of New York; three devoted sons: Gustave K. Lipman and his wife, Karen Lipman, of New York; Joshua S Lipman and his wife, Joanna Lipman, of Memphis; and M Benjamin Lipman and his wife, Lea Lipman, of Seattle; his sister, Carol Lipman Friedman and her husband, Harry Friedman, of Memphis; and five loving grandchildren, Adam Lipman and Clara Lipman of New York, Allegra Lipman of Memphis, and Victoria Lipman and Ilana Lipman of Seattle. Services for Ira will be held today, Thursday, September 19, at Temple Emanu-El followed by burial at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hawthorn, New York. A memorial service in Memphis will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, at Temple Israel, 1376 East Massey Road, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Ira with a contribution to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019