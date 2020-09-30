1/
Ira John Woodfin
Ira John Woodfin

It is with great sadness that the family of Ira John Woodfin announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, September 14,2020, at the age of 68 years. John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Tiffany (Jeff). John will also be fondly remembered by his grandaughter, Olivia, by his sisters, Marsha (Marc), Debbie (John) and Bob. He also leaves 5 nephews and 1 niece.

John was predeceased by his beloved son, John Robert, mother, Cary Jean Stagg and father, Robert A. Woodfin.

Anyone who knew John knew of his devotion to his dogs. Therefore; it is only appropriate that we mention them here: Lillie Belle, Peggy Sue, Griffin and Attie Mae.

John was employed by Union Compress Warehouse in West Memphis as plant manager where he worked his way up from foreman in over 18 years of service. He was devoted to his career managing the storage/shipment of cotton. He also in the past year became owner of Backdour Bar and Grille. When he wasn't at work he was doing his favorite pass time running his home town bar.

John served in the Army and was discharged in June 1972. He was awarded: National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and sharpshooter badge.

John had many passions: working on his newly acquired Harley motorcycle, working in his yard and taking care of his dogs.

Services to be held at a later date.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

