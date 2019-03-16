Services
Ira Larry Moore, 79, of Bartlett, TN entered the presence of his Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He graduated from Union University and served in the United States Army. He retired from Sears, was an active member and deacon at Bartlett Hills Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Birdie Moore. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Moore; Son Robert (Kim) Moore of Maryville, TN; daughter, Rene (Lee) Tinsley and son, Michael (Dana) Moore both of Bartlett, TN; grandchildren Ryan (Chelsea) Moore, Kara (Craig) Flanagin and Conner Moore of Maryville, TN; Katly, Beth and Holly Tinsley of Bartlett, TN; and Presley and Parker Moore of Bartlett, TN; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Cameron Moore of Maryville, TN; and one sister, Annie Nell (Jerry) Horner of Fort Son, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church Together We Grow Fund.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, March 17th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133. Services will be at 10:00am on Monday, March 18th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 with interment to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019
