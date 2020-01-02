|
|
Rev. Ira P. Singleton, Jr.
Ridgeland, MS - Rev. Ira P. Singleton, Jr. was born in Memphis, TN on Jun 3, 1926. He departed this earthly tabernacle at the age of 93 on December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Georgia Lowrence Singleton; son Mark Daniel Singleton; parents, Ira P. Singleton, Sr. and Corrinne Evelyn Singleton; and his brothers, Edward T., Robert H. Colbert and Richard Singleton; and his sister, Betty J. Singleton.
He is survived by his children, David (Gail) Singleton of Buford, GA, Ruth (George) Roberson of Flora, MS, and Elizabeth (John) Shamblin of Cordova, TN; his nine grandchildren, Cheri (Travis) Ward, Timothy (Rachel) Singleton, Gregory (Chelsea) Singleton, and Cindi (Drew) Dotson, Bethany (Chase) Dooley, Mary Claire and Melissa Roberson, Tyler Shamblin and Connor Shamblin. He is also survived by his sisters, Dr. Evelyn Jewel, Carolyn Head, Helen Jones of Memphis, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graduated from Messick High School in Memphis, TN; earned a B.A. degree from Union University in Jackson, TN, and a Master's of Divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY. After high school, he entered the U.S. Army during WWII and served as a combat soldier in Germany before entering college.
He preached his first sermon on July 16, 1944 and on October 24th, 1948 he was ordained as a minister of the gospel. He served churches as pastor in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri. He served as Director of Missions for Associations of Baptist Churches in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Ira and his wife Georgia, were appointed in 1960 by the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention to serve as career missionaries in Zimbabwe, Africa. Ira has held several titles and offices in the state Baptist Conventions, including Vice-President of the Missouri Baptist Convention.
Family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday, January 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 3:00pm. Burial will be at 9:30am on Monday, January 6th at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley Street, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020