Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation
120 N East Yates Road
Ira Weinstein was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 30, 1928. He was the youngest child of Joe and Bessie Weinstein. He was predeceased by his brothers Filmore, Bert, Calvin, and his sister Evelyn. He is survived by his wife Debby, his children Dr. Joe (Cindi), Dr. Marc (Rabbi Stephanie Dickstein), and David Weinstein; grandchildren, Ilana (Rabbi Elie) Bercuson, Asher, L.E, Hannah, Becky, Adam, Jered, Joel, Sara, Ryan (Megan) Dacus, and Shannon Dacus, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Dr. Weinstein served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He received his PhD from George Washington University in 1960. He had a distinguished career in research and teaching in the field of pharmacology. He was on the faculty of Vanderbilt University, University of Florida, University of Missouri in Columbia. At the time of his retirement he was Professor Emeritus at the University of Tennessee Medical School. He also served as associate dean of the graduate school.

Dr. Weinstein was deeply involved as a lay leader in every community in which he lived In Memphis, he was a past president of Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation and was a board member of the Jewish Community Center, Plough Towers and the Memphis Jewish Federation. His passions were for his family, his gardening, and his special way with adults and children, making them laugh and celebrate his sense of humor.

The funeral will be 11a.m. today, April 11th, at Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation, 120 N East Yates Road, with burial to follow at the ASBEE Cemetery.

The family requests any donations be made to Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation, the Margolin Hebrew Academy, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
