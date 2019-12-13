|
|
Irene C. Scott
Memphis - Irene C. Scott, 91, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, December 9, 2019. Mrs. Scott is preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Scott; daughter, Donna Marie Clifton; 6 brothers; and 5 sisters. She is survived by her son, Michael Scott(Liz); grandchildren: June Combs, Nicholas Clifton(Lisa), Lindsey Howse(Joseph), and Tyler Scott; great-grandchildren: Wyatt Howse, Isaac Howse, Duke Clifton, and Jane Marie Clifton; and much loved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Scott is a retired Registered Nurse from Baptist Hospital. She was a longtime member of Richland Baptist church and more recently of Berclair Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to the Gideons International or the Memphis Union Mission.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019