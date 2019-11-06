Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
434 South 12th Street
West Memphis, AR
Irene Foster Mosley


1923 - 2019
Irene Foster Mosley Obituary
Irene Foster Mosley

Irene Foster Mosley, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Cordova Tennessee, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1923 in Hickory Flat, Mississippi to share-cropper parents. She had a hard life as a child, but carved out a life for herself of strength, independence, and perseverance. She raised two daughters, Diane Bradley Higgs of Cordova, and Rita Rogers of West Memphis, AR. Irene's special interests and hobbies included making sure her children knew God, gardening, singing, and working puzzles. Some of her favorite times were spent with her great-grandchildren. To show your love or for more information, please contact Anthony Funeral Home at 135 South 16th Street in West Memphis, AR, 870-735-8680. Service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 South 12th Street, West Memphis, AR at 11 AM on this Saturday, November 9.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
