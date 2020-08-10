Iris "JoAn" McCrayBartlett - Iris JoAn McCray "JoAn", age 84, went home to be with her Lord on August 3, 2020, after a brief illness with COVID 19. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond McCray, and her parents, Revs. Frank and Iris Masserano, Sr. She was a beloved sister, aunt and great aunt, and was survived by her siblings, Carole Yarbrough (Rev. W.H.), Rev. Frank Masserano, Jr. (Carol) and Sharon Boyd (widow of John). She was aunt to Rev. Hugh Yarbrough (Katie) and Rev. Darrell Yarbrough (Kristen), Frank "Chet" Masserano III (Kim), Kristine Moss (Dr. Adyr), Kara Peterson (widow of Mike), Calvin Boyd (Robin) and Shawn Boyd. She also had 16 great nieces and great nephews whom she adored.Born November 3, 1935, in Memphis, she graduated from Humes High School. She dedicated her life and talents to the Christian ministry as a musician at Bethel Assembly Church for many years where her parents pastored together for 45 years. As a very selfless, giving person, she was caretaker to not only her husband, but her aunt, Amelia Smith, and mother, Iris, when they could no longer take care of themselves. Later in life, she moved to Lake Charles, LA and then to North Little Rock, AR to be close to family members where she passed away.JoAn retired from Sears and Roebuck where she worked in the credit department and then their tire division. She also worked at the Lakeland Post Office for several years.Graveside services will be held at the Memphis Memorial Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd., beginning at 2 P.M., Thursday, August 13, with a committal at 3 P.M. Rev. Darrell Yarbrough will officiate.Due to COVID, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.Please send memorials to Christian Assembly of God, 10601 Hwy 107, Sherwood, AR 72120-2442