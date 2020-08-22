1/
Iris Montez Chrestman Via
1933 - 2020
Iris Montez Chrestman Via

Iris Montez Chrestman Via passed away at the age of 87 on August 19, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. She was born to the late, Archie Chrestman and Roxie Smith Chrestman on March 18, 1933 in Calhoun County, MS.

She was preceded in death by the loves of her life, husband, Billy Joe Via, son, Mark Alan Via and her brother, Jimmy Chrestman. She married the love of her life, the late, Billy Joe Via on September 4, 1964 and they enjoyed 47 years together.

She moved to Memphis, TN on May 7, 1951 to attend college at Memphis Business of Commerce. After graduating she started her first job at Sears Crosstown and retired after 30 years. She stayed home for a few years to take care of her children, son, Mark Alan Via and daughter, Jennifer Via Price. She went back to work at her second and only job at St. Francis Hospital working in the Financial Counseling office, she retired from St. Francis after 29 years of service and was very proud to say, "I retired at 70 ½".

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Jennifer Via Price, grandchildren Brett Thomas Alderman, Brandi Rae Price, Ginger Nicole Price and great grandson, Bradley Tyler Alderman and all family and friends who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with service to follow on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2pm at Family Funeral Care at 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cementary 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
AUG
27
Service
02:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
