Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kirby Woods Baptist Church
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Kirby Woods Baptist Church
Iris Montgomery LaGrone


1935 - 2020
Iris Montgomery LaGrone Obituary
Iris Montgomery LaGrone

Memphis - Iris Montgomery LaGrone stepped into heaven on January 28, 2020. She was born in Ripley, Mississippi on December 20, 1935 to Vertis "Duck" and Inez Montgomery. She was married to Billy "Bill" Zinn LaGrone for 64 years and is survived by a son, Mark LaGrone, a daughter in law, Janice Chipley LaGrone, and a granddaughter, Bethany LaGrone. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2015.

Iris spent most of her life in Memphis, Tennessee and was a loving wife, mother, and grand-mother. She was an adventurous, intelligent woman who loved to laugh and to cook. Iris was a strong Christian and an active member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church who often volunteered at the Memphis Union Mission. She worked at the University of Memphis for many years and end-ed her career as the assistant to the Provost. She also obtained her Bachelor of Arts in business while at the U of M. Iris completed her black belt at the age of 70 when she flipped two grown men and broke three wooden boards. As part of the process, she also memorized hundreds of Bible verses.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm on February 2, 2020 at Kirby Woods Baptist Church. The funeral will follow from 2:30-3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Memphis Union Mission. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
