Irma "Mickey" Downs Bell, age 93, passed away peacefully in her Trezevant Manor home on March 29, 2019, with family at her side.



She is survived by her two children, a daughter, Nancy Bell Todd (Snowden) of Memphis, Tennessee and her son, Dr. Leon W. Bell, III (Carol) of Huntsville, Alabama. She leaves four grandchildren, Leon W. Bell, IV (Katy) of Huntsville, Alabama, Victoria Elizabeth Bell, of Washington D.C., Grace Isabelle Todd of Memphis, and Snowden McLean Todd of Evanston, Illinois.



Mickey, who was born in 1925 in Booneville, Mississippi to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd L. Downs , had two older sisters, Mrs. James Greene (Loretta) and Mrs. William V. Dixon (Doris) and one younger brother, Dr. Lester L Downs, all of whom are deceased.



Mickey was married for over 50 years to Leon W. Bell, Jr., a longtime businessman and developer until his death in 2002.



A Memphis resident for 65 years, Mickey was involved in a number of organizations over the years. She was a member of the Dixon Gallery & Garden, the Brooks Museum of Art, the Kings Daughters, the Circle of Flowers Garden Club, and formerly, the Memphis Symphony League and Mullins United Methodist Church.



She was an avid bridge player who traveled all over the world with her late husband, and loved spending time at her South Texas Ranch, entertaining family and friends throughout the years.



Despite her age, she attributed her sharp alert mind to her passions for reading, playing bridge and working challenging crossword puzzles daily.



Her family wishes to thank her excellent and devoted caregivers, Mrs. Margaret Moorehead and Mrs. Jean Jones, as well as Juanita Bentley, who worked for Mickey for almost 50 years.



There will be a reception honoring Mickey on Wednesday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Trezevant Manor. This reception will follow a private family service at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of of flowers, the family has requests memorial donations be directed to Brooks Museum of Art, the Church Health Center, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, or .