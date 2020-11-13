1/
Irma Ileen Greer Marks
Irma Ileen Greer Marks

Memphis - Irma Greer Marks passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 97 years.

Born in Camden, Tennessee to the late Paul S. and Hubie F. Greer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Daniel R. Bolian Marks, her brother, Paul F. Greer, her nephew, David E. Greer, and her great nephew, Morgan Greer.

She is survived by her niece, Julia Ann Greer Crow (David); her nephew, Paul C. Greer (Carolyn); her nieces, Susan Greer and Beth Ramsey; her great nieces, Katie Greer Harvey (Chad) and Alexandra Greer; her great nephew, J. Greer Crow; and her great, great nephew, Caleb Greer Harvey.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Memphis State University and a Masters in Chemistry from the University of Arkansas.

Her professional careers were in the chemical field including a professor of chemistry at University of Memphis, where she taught hundreds of nursing and pre-med students in the 30+ years she was there.

She was a member of Advent Presbyterian Church and many chemical and educational societies.

The family thanks the Staff of Kirby Pines Manor and her Care-In Place Companion, Sherron Miller, for the care and love given to Mrs. Marks.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charitable organization close to your heart in your community during this time of great need.

In light of the unusual health climate at the moment, the family held a private celebration of Irma's life and legacy. Friends are asked to continue this celebration by remembering the significant impacts that she had on their lives.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
