Memphis - Isom Dewayne Tibbs 51 years died May 30, 2019, at Methodist Central Hospital. Survived by his Mother, Hallie G. Tibbs, sister, Revita Tibbs Benson, two nieces. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 10:00 a.m , at Germantown Church Of Christ, 8783 Poplar Pike, Grenamtown, TN. with Funeral Services 11:00 a.m . Interment Calvary Cemetery, Monday, June 10th, 11:00 a.m. 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, Tn. Mabone Funeral Home , LLC,
www.Mabonefuneralhome.com,901-465-2222.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019