Iva Watkins Lane
Grand Junction - Iva Watkins Lane, 87 of Grand Junction, passed from this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Bolivar General Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Perry Winston Lane of Grand Junction; her daughter, Tami Lane of Germantown, TN; two sons, Perry W. "Pete" Lane, Jr. of Grand Junction and Gary S. Lane (Julie), also of Grand Junction; two brothers, Larry Watkins (Pam) of Moscow, TN and Jerry Watkins (Rose) of Middleton; her sister, Mae Henry Moore of Moscow; four grandchildren, Corey E. Lane (Haley) of Rhome, TX, Alexandra Khosla (Sameer) of Miami, FL, Lauren J. Keeton of Los Angeles, CA and Robert W. Keeton of Memphis; and two great-grandchildren, Paityn Jewell Lane and Kaia Lane Khosla.
Her parents were the late Morris Ellis and Mattie Lorene Baldwin Watkins. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Watkins; and a nephew, James Watkins.
A native of Fayette County, she received her schooling and played basketball there. She married Mr. Lane, her husband of 68 years, on Saturday, November 22, 1952 and lived in Grand Junction for 57 years. She was owner/operator, along with Mr. Lane, of Iva's, a dress shop in Grand Junction, serving customers throughout the region from Nashville to Memphis. In her younger years, as a stay-at-home mother, she served her community as a seamstress. Mrs. Lane was a long-time, active member of the Grand Junction First United Methodist Church where she had formerly taught Sunday School.
She was active in her community, as well. A previous recipient of the Hardeman County Business Woman of the Year award. Mrs. Iva could always be found helping others. Whether it be cooking for or clothing those in need, she was always ready to lend a hand. She was active in her sons' Boy Scout Troops and a proud mother to her children. She also was an avid gardener.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Grand Junction First United Methodist Church or the Grand Junction Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020