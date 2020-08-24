Ivy J. Barton, Sr.



Ivy Joe Barton, born February 25, 1957 in Itta Bena, MS (Bolivar County) to the late John Porter Barton, II and Lucille (Sweet) Hightower Barton. He was the seventh of eight children. Joe discovered his passion for music at an early age, introduced to the trumpet by his older brother. Of his numerous awards and accolades, the most crowning reward for Joe was his family. Joe met the love of his life, Ciretha, at the age of sixteen and shared more than forty-seven years of love in a union often envied. Through their union, Joe and Ciretha had four beautiful children: Shahidah (Catherine) Evans, Rasheedah Jones, Ameerah Jones-Ruben (Ladarius), and, Ivy Joe Barton, Jr. Joe is survived by his six grandchildren, Jade Johnson, Travis Johnson, Jr., Amiya Johnson, Amir Ruben, William Johnson, III, and Aniyah Ruben, three sisters, Alice (Arthur) Turner of Chicago, IL, Deborah Ann Barton and Evelyn Faye (Earnest) Hayes both of Memphis, one brother, Donell ( Deborah) Barton and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.









