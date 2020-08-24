1/1
Ivy J. Barton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy J. Barton, Sr.

Ivy Joe Barton, born February 25, 1957 in Itta Bena, MS (Bolivar County) to the late John Porter Barton, II and Lucille (Sweet) Hightower Barton. He was the seventh of eight children. Joe discovered his passion for music at an early age, introduced to the trumpet by his older brother. Of his numerous awards and accolades, the most crowning reward for Joe was his family. Joe met the love of his life, Ciretha, at the age of sixteen and shared more than forty-seven years of love in a union often envied. Through their union, Joe and Ciretha had four beautiful children: Shahidah (Catherine) Evans, Rasheedah Jones, Ameerah Jones-Ruben (Ladarius), and, Ivy Joe Barton, Jr. Joe is survived by his six grandchildren, Jade Johnson, Travis Johnson, Jr., Amiya Johnson, Amir Ruben, William Johnson, III, and Aniyah Ruben, three sisters, Alice (Arthur) Turner of Chicago, IL, Deborah Ann Barton and Evelyn Faye (Earnest) Hayes both of Memphis, one brother, Donell ( Deborah) Barton and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved