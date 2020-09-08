J. Alan Horne



Memphis - July 3, 1931 - September 6, 2020



Mr. J. Alan Horne, 89, of Memphis, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Millington Health Care Center after a short illness.



He was born on July 3, 1931, to the late Paul Eugene and Achsa Jones Horne of Martin, TN. He married June Carolyn Kilgore Horne in 1958. She preceded him in death in 1992. He was a graduate of Martin High School and University of Tennessee, Knoxville.



After retiring as a Special Agent with the Federal Department of Treasury, he later retired again as a Special Agent with the State of Tennessee.



Mr. Horne is survived by his daughter, C. Alanda Horne Dwyer (Brian) of Millington and son, John K. Horne (Anne) of Atlanta, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Horne was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Horne, Jr. of Martin, and Mark Horne of Obion.



At Mr. Horne's request, his body has been donated to UT Health Science. There will be no service at this time.









