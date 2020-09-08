1/
J. Alan Horne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Alan Horne

Memphis - July 3, 1931 - September 6, 2020

Mr. J. Alan Horne, 89, of Memphis, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Millington Health Care Center after a short illness.

He was born on July 3, 1931, to the late Paul Eugene and Achsa Jones Horne of Martin, TN. He married June Carolyn Kilgore Horne in 1958. She preceded him in death in 1992. He was a graduate of Martin High School and University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

After retiring as a Special Agent with the Federal Department of Treasury, he later retired again as a Special Agent with the State of Tennessee.

Mr. Horne is survived by his daughter, C. Alanda Horne Dwyer (Brian) of Millington and son, John K. Horne (Anne) of Atlanta, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Horne was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Horne, Jr. of Martin, and Mark Horne of Obion.

At Mr. Horne's request, his body has been donated to UT Health Science. There will be no service at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved