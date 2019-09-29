Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. H. Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. H. Griffith Obituary
J H Griffith

Covington - J H Griffith, 83, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Memphis. Mr. Griffith was a member of Covington First Baptist Church, and held administrative positions in the Memphis trucking industry, beginning with ETMF and retiring from ABF. He was born in Monette, AR, to G L and Anna Simpkins Griffith, who preceded him in death. The husband of Emma Reed Griffith, he also leaves his daughters Angela Griffith of Collierville and Dana (Brett) Davis of Olive Branch, MS; and grandchildren Chelsea and Cole Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Griffith.

Visitation for Mr. Griffith will be from 10AM Monday, September 30, until services at 11AM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Committal Services will be 2:30 Monday at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector, AR. Rev. Cliff Marion will officiate.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now