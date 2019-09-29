|
|
J H Griffith
Covington - J H Griffith, 83, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Memphis. Mr. Griffith was a member of Covington First Baptist Church, and held administrative positions in the Memphis trucking industry, beginning with ETMF and retiring from ABF. He was born in Monette, AR, to G L and Anna Simpkins Griffith, who preceded him in death. The husband of Emma Reed Griffith, he also leaves his daughters Angela Griffith of Collierville and Dana (Brett) Davis of Olive Branch, MS; and grandchildren Chelsea and Cole Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Griffith.
Visitation for Mr. Griffith will be from 10AM Monday, September 30, until services at 11AM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Committal Services will be 2:30 Monday at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector, AR. Rev. Cliff Marion will officiate.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019