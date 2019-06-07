|
J. M. "Buddy" Taylor, Jr.
Grand Junction - Mr. J. M. "Buddy" Taylor, Jr., age 96 of Grand Junction, Tennessee, passed away from this life Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 at his home in his bed, with his wife Sharon by his side. He lived a long, full, well-lived life.
The family will receive friends at the St. John Orthodox Church in Memphis Friday evening, June 7 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., and funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8 with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.
Graveside services with military honors will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon in Grand Junction City Cemetery.
Born Friday, June 23, 1922 to the late James Murray Taylor, Sr. and Lavergne Stroup Taylor, he lived all of his life in Hardeman County. On March 3, 2005, he was united in marriage to Sharon Taylor, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Jim Taylor (Teresa) of Birmingham, AL, and Marc Taylor (Sue) of Memphis; grandsons, Brooks Taylor and David Taylor; grandchildren, Erika Taylor and Zach Taylor; and a great-granddaughter, Kate Taylor. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lee Ella Taylor; a son, Steve Taylor; and a sister, Jessie Margaret Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a Veteran of the United States Air Force during World War II, serving in the 75th Fighting Squadron, and as President of the "Flying Tigers". He was also a Prisoner of War and continued to be active in various military reunions after his time of service. He was a retired rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, a volunteer at the National Bird Dog Museum in Grand Junction, a member of the Grand Junction City Cemetery Board, and a member of the St. John Orthodox Church in Memphis.
Charitable contributions made in Mr. Taylor's memory may be sent to the Grand Junction City Cemetery Trust, P. O. Box 632, Grand Junction, TN 38039.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019