Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cherry Road Baptist Church
1421 Cherry Rd
Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Cherry Road Baptist Church
1421 Cherry Rd
Memphis, TN
Memphis - Jack E. Ditto, 93, of Memphis, TN passed away surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Ditto; his parents, Peter and Lillie Ditto; his brothers, Peter Ditto, David Ditto; and his sisters, Frances Daugherty, and Dorothy Mosley. Jack is survived by his girls, Becky Williams (Paris Eldridge), Elizabeth Hardin (Greg), Pat Brown (David), Nancy Trombly (Mark); his grandchildren, Chris Pelland, Aaron Edman, Sarah Antonio, Ryan Edman, Davey Brown, Phyllis Peterson, Cody Brown, Casey Brown, Trisha Wolfe, Ben Trombly, Jamie Brannen; 25 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; his sisters, Bitty Brooks, and Carolyn Stovall. Memorials may be made to Cherry Road Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, February 15th at Cherry Road Baptist Church, 1421 Cherry Rd, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
