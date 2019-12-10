Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Jack Howard Glowen


1954 - 2019
Jack Howard Glowen Obituary
Jack Howard Glowen

Bartlett - Jack Howard Glowen born August 14, 1954 passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 after a valiant battle with brain cancer.

Jack leaves behind his loving wife Susan Sadler Glowen of Bartlett, TN; his parents Lusena and Donald Glowen of Memphis, TN; siblings Christine Ventre of Germantown, TN; Ronald Glowen of Omaha, NE; as well as dozens of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack lived a full life of virtually continuous learning and achievement. In his early years Jack became one of the youngest to attain the level of Eagle Scout. After attending the University of Connecticut and graduating with a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, Jack joined the United States Marine Corps becoming a helicopter pilot and award-winning flight instructor. Jack was also active with the Civil Air Patrol in California. Jack later joined FedEx and served in the Flight Safety Department for 20 years. During his career Jack continued his education earning 3 separate master's degrees. Jack, a man of strong faith, was actively involved in many churches including his current church, Providence Baptist Church where he endeared himself to the entire congregation.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9 AM with a service to follow at 10 AM, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133

In lieu of flowers Jack's family invites you to donate to the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare or Providence Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
