Jack Luibel
Memphis - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jack Luibel, age 18, our most beloved son, grandson, brother, family member, teammate, and friend was taken from us on September 2nd. With his sweet smile, quirky sense of humor, and generous spirit, he was a shining light in the lives of all who knew him. Jack will be missed every day by his mother Mary Beth (McCullough) Luibel; his father John Edward Luibel III; his sister Skylar Luibel; his grandmothers Polly Armbruster of Munford and Ellen Cox of Memphis; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends, teammates, and coaches from the White Station High School football team. Jack recently graduated from White Station High School and was thoroughly enjoying his new job in SPSS Outbound Operations at the FedEx Express Memphis Hub. He enjoyed going to the races with his dad, and he was saving his money to buy a Ford Mustang while deciding what career path to pursue. We know Jack is now in heaven with his Papaws - Bob Armbruster, Johnny Luibel, and Tony Cox. Papaw Bob and Jack are having a big time working on the golf course and talking about history and football. Visitation is on Monday, September 9, from 5-8pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be Tuesday at 2:30pm also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to Spartan Nation Football Boosters, 514 South Perkins, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019