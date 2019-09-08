Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Luibel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Luibel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Luibel Obituary
Jack Luibel

Memphis - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jack Luibel, age 18, our most beloved son, grandson, brother, family member, teammate, and friend was taken from us on September 2nd. With his sweet smile, quirky sense of humor, and generous spirit, he was a shining light in the lives of all who knew him. Jack will be missed every day by his mother Mary Beth (McCullough) Luibel; his father John Edward Luibel III; his sister Skylar Luibel; his grandmothers Polly Armbruster of Munford and Ellen Cox of Memphis; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends, teammates, and coaches from the White Station High School football team. Jack recently graduated from White Station High School and was thoroughly enjoying his new job in SPSS Outbound Operations at the FedEx Express Memphis Hub. He enjoyed going to the races with his dad, and he was saving his money to buy a Ford Mustang while deciding what career path to pursue. We know Jack is now in heaven with his Papaws - Bob Armbruster, Johnny Luibel, and Tony Cox. Papaw Bob and Jack are having a big time working on the golf course and talking about history and football. Visitation is on Monday, September 9, from 5-8pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be Tuesday at 2:30pm also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to Spartan Nation Football Boosters, 514 South Perkins, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now