|
|
Jack "Bill" Lynch, Jr.
Memphis - Jack "Bill" Lynch, Jr., 61, of Memphis passed away on November 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack William Lynch, Sr. Bill is survived by his mother Mary Lynch, three sisters, Sharon Crews (Lauren), Janeen Nickell (Paul), Nancy Tarr (Rick), and nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis. Bill retired from FedEx with over 30 years of service. Services are private. Memorial donations can be made to www.hdsa.org the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019