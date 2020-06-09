Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall was loved. And he loved - Elvis, Churchill, Stax musicians, barbecue, seersucker suits, bow ties and madras, Memphis, fast sports cars, Tiger football and basketball, his wife Jessie and, most of all, the Lord.
John Fentress Marshall, better known as Jack, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born October 27, 1949, Jack was a graduate of Central High and University of Memphis, where he studied business. He had a long career as a commodities broker and money manager.
Well-known in the community, Jack was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church, where he belonged to the Faithworks Sunday School class and served as a deacon. He was a strong believer and helped several friends come to Christ. Jack also served on the board of the Memphis Cotton Exchange and the University Club.
Jack is survived by the love of his life, his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Jessie Gallagher Marshall. They have three children, Avril Marshall Foote (Guy), of Dallas, TX; Jordan Marshall Wonsmos (Jeff), of Plano, TX; and John Gallagher Marshall (Cynthia) of Sewanee, TN; and two grandchildren, William and Lila Wonsmos of Plano. Jack is also survived by two sisters, Dr. Susan Pearson (Tom Watkins) of Lander, Wyoming, Christie Marshall Grothe (Randy) of Dallas and a brother, Jerry Marshall (Elizabeth) of Memphis, along with eight adoring and adored nieces and nephews, and six great-nephews and nieces, and beloved godson Walker Uhlhorn. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Marshall.
A private family service will take place soon, followed by a larger memorial event at an appropriate later date. For more information, see https://www.canalefuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/John-Jack-Marshall/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Association for the Bladder Exstrophy Community, https://www.bladderexstrophy.com/give-now/, Second Presbyterian Church, or Memphis Union Mission.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.