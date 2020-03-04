|
|
Jack O. Patterson
Poplar Bluff, MO - Jack O. Patterson, 84, of Poplar Bluff, MO., formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away after battling cancer, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Patterson, the son of the late Okey L. and Nellie Pearl (Redferring) Patterson, was born Nov. 17, 1935 in Poplar Bluff. He was a graduate of Poplar Bluff High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. He was a graduate of Memphis State University with a degree in accounting. Mr. Patterson worked for Holiday Press, a division of Holiday Inn, and later became a successful business owner and entrepreneur. He enjoyed spending time with his family and large circle of friends, fishing, cooking, and traveling. He was a kind, generous, loving man that was always thinking. He was a problem solver and he loved to share with others the lessons he learned in life.
On Feb. 8, 1964 he married Kathleen "Kitty" Halbert in Memphis, Tenn. She preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2018.
Survivors include three children; Elaine Carter of Atlanta, Ga., Grant (Cristy) Patterson of Sheridan, Ark. and Drew (Wesen) Patterson of Houston, Tex., seven grandchildren; Emilie Lasher, Ethan Lasher, Taylor Patterson, Whitlee Patterson, Tripp Patterson, Zackary Patterson and Nathan Patterson, and one grandson; Todd Taylor. He had eleven nieces and nephews.
Two brothers, Bob Patterson and Aubrey Patterson, and a sister Lura "Honeys" Gray preceded him in death.
The visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Cotrell Funeral Chapel in Poplar Bluff with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. The Rev. Jim Schremp will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jack's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020