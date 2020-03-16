|
Jack Shannon Schweitzer
Memphis - Jack Shannon Schweitzer went home to be with our Lord Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at the age of 63.
Shannon was a life-long Memphian. He graduated high school from Woodlawn Baptist Academy in Millington, TN. Shannon owned and operated River City Tow-A-Ways and served the mid-south area for over 20 years within the towing industry. Shannon loved the city of Memphis, the Memphis Tigers, the game of golf and barefoot water skiing. He served as a licensed AA counselor. Shannon had a big heart and was always willing to help others in need. He will be greatly missed.
Shannon was preceded in death by his father, Jack Schweitzer, and his mother, Ethelyn (Collier) Schweitzer Bolton. Shannon leaves behind his beloved children: Jack "Trey" Schweitzer (Ana Paula), and Christopher Nelson Schweitzer (Jessica); three grandchildren: Ariella, Theo and Sebastian; his three sisters: Patty Dennis (Frank), Deda Smith (Ronny), and Susan Lee Schweitzer.
On behalf of the Schweitzer sons and family, we would like to thank everyone for your calls, thoughts, and prayers in this time of need. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, memorial services may be made at a later date.
"Let not your hearts be troubled. Ye believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1-3
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020