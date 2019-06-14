Jack Ward, Jr.



Germantown - Jack Ward, Jr. of Germantown, TN died early in the morning on Tuesday, June 11th in the company of his two sons, Philip and Curtis Ward. He had been battling cancer with dignity and strength since 2003. Jack was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army as helicopter machinist. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and worked as a controller for International Paper for 34 years. His work took him and his family to New York, California and, finally, to Memphis where he and Elsie (deceased), his wife of 52 years remained. After his retirement from International Paper, he worked with Elsie as a real estate agent for Cyre-Leike until his full retirement in 2011. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, food, sudoku, spending time with his wife and his grandchildren. He was the nicest man you could ever meet and will be greatly missed.



Jack is survived by his two sons, Philip (Claudia) and Curtis (Ginny); four beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Caroline and Jacob; his mother, Rena Ward and five siblings; Charles (Mary), Gary (Nina), Bob (Barb), Carol (Sharon), and Jim (Sandy)



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar on Saturday, June, 15, 2019 at 5 p.m. with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary