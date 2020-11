Jackie EastridgeMemphis - Winnie Jack Gilder Eastridge, 90, retired nurse from Veterans Hospital in Memphis, TN, died on Nov. 19, 2020. She spent her entire professional career serving others. She and the love of her life, Dr. Charles Eastridge, enjoyed many happy years of gardening together and social events. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Eastridge; her parents, Rivers and Wilker Gilder; sisters, Alma Edmondson, Sara Edmondson, Bess Fleming; brothers, Rufus, Gene, Jasper, and Tom Gilder. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Midway Cemetery, Vardaman, MS. with Bro. Jeff Gilder officiating. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneral homes.com