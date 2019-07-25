|
|
Jackie Roosevelt Money
Bryant, AR - Jackie Roosevelt Money, 54, of Bryant, AR passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Bullie Money. He is also survived by his mother Vera Money, his brother Walter Money and a host of relatives and friends. He attended Kingsbury High School in Memphis, TN. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and he received his master's degree at Webster University in St. Louis, MO. Jackie was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. He served as an adjunct professor at Lemoyne-Owen College, Christian Brothers College and Webster University in Millington, TN. He enjoyed instructing his students with lectures in Management and Business.
Jackie's professional career started with Alcoa as a Production Supervisor and he went on to serve as a Human Resources Manager, employed there for 21 years. He later joined Smith & Nephew and went on to serve as Human Resources Manager with LM Wind Power in Little Rock, AR until his death.
Jackie was known for his warm laughter, kindness, and willingness to help others. He genuinely loved his wife and family. He will be remembered with love by all who knew him and those whose lives he touched.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church Southaven, MS for 13 years. He recently relocated to Bryant AR an immediately united with Greater Second Baptist Church in Little Rock, AR until his death.
He was a member of the Memphis Board of Realtors and he was a Realtor with The Peyton Company Realtors for 10 years.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at New Hope Baptist Church Southaven MS with services to follow at 11:00 am.
NJ Ford And Sons Funeral Home
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019