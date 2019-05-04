|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Huling
Southaven, MS - Jacqueline "Jackie" Huling, 84, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East, Southaven, MS 38671). A funeral service will be held at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church (4680 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672) on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Bro. James Lewis will officiate. Twin Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie was born on August 19, 1934 in Montgomery, AL. Jackie was a long-time employee of DeSoto County Schools. She enjoyed many things in life; some of them included, baking, solving word puzzles and talking with her friends and family on the phone. Mrs. Huling was a devoted Christian who loved reading her bible and daily devotions. Jackie was a faithful member of DeSoto Hills Baptist Church and was honored to have grown so close to all of her church friends. Some of her favorite television shows were Pit Bulls and Parolees and movies on the Hallmark Channel. Jackie's favorite type of music was gospel; and when it would play, she would immediately start singing and encourage others to join. She was such an uplifting person and brought joy to everyone she met. Mrs. Huling will be truly missed by all her family and friends.
Jackie is survived by her children, Randy (Barbara) Huling, Jack (Donna) Huling, Joe Huling, and Faith (Ray) Wilson; grandchildren, Melissa (Edward) Eldred, Ryan (Olivia) Huling, Jeffrey (Mallory) Huling, Adam (Katie) Huling, Ashley (Anthony) Sumiejski, Philip Carter, and Kelly (Jason) Childress; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Bangle; longtime family friend, Inez Lester; her Sweet Pea, Jeanette Shack; caretakers, Paulette Stancil, Ginger Wright, and Wanda Kennon.
Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Randall Toombs Huling, Sr.; son, John Huling; parents, Marvin and Luna Dawkins; and brother, Herman Dawkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to () or DeSoto Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019