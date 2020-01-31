Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Millington - Jacquelyn Louise Schaffer Crews 84, of Millington, Tn passed away on January 24 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 67 years, George, her daughters, Jana Deen (Joe), Vicki Knych (Ken), and Lisa Burress (Chris), 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Hunter, Heather, Clayton and Wiley, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clifford and Jewel Daugherty Schaffer and grandson Carter Knych.

Jackie was born in Lilbourn, Mo, then attended school in Sikeston, Mo. She and her husband George, eventually settled in Memphis where they raised a family for the next 50 years.

She retired from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Memphis Typographical Auxiliary where she served a term as president. She enjoyed being an active member of the Overton Band Booster Club, gardening, sewing, camping at Woodrun and time spent with her daughters and families.

Jackie wished to support the Genesis Legacy program in Memphis Tn as a donor. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM Saturday,

February 29, 2020, at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3099 W. Union Rd., Millington, TN 38053.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
