Jake Miles Akers, Sr.
Covington - Jake Miles Akers, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully at his home on July 30, 2019. He was born September 3, 1928 in Roanoke, VA. To Howard and Bula Waldon Akers. After graduation, he joined the US Navy, where he served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Covington for 54 years, a member of the Millington Masonic Lodge # 671, and the Scottish Rite Torch. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Hardin Akers, and was predeceased by his children, Tammy Akers Lawrence and William Wesley Akers. The family will receive friends from 11 am until a service at 2 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Masonic service will follow the visitation. Interment will be in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family requests memorials be sent to the Scottish Rite Torch.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 2, 2019